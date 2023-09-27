(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 6th Annual FamilyFest is taking place this Saturday in Colorado Springs at the Soccerhaus Event Center.

FamilyFest is Colorado’s annual indoor family festival featuring family-type vendors, free kids activities, hands-on fun, and prizes.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and online and all kids are free.

Every vendor has a free kids activity and kids can learn about sustainability from SuperHero “Resilience.”

Jessica Jane Robinson, the creator of “Resilience,” joined FOX21 Morning News ahead of the event to explain why she created this zero-waste superhero and the message she hopes to spread.