(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) announced a settlement with the estate of an El Paso County inmate who died while at the jail.

On Sept. 27, 2021, William Johnson, who was an inmate at the El Paso County Jail, was found unresponsive during a routine welfare check. EPSO said deputies and jail medical staff attempted lifesaving efforts, but staff were unable to resuscitate Johnson.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office determined that Johnson died as a result of a seizure disorder associated with epilepsy, polypharmacy, and COVID-19.

According to the terms of the settlement, the estate of William Johnson will receive $3 million dollars; $2.5 million will be paid by Berkley Public Entity/Gemini Insurance Company, El Paso County’s excess insurance carrier, and $.5 million will be paid by El Paso County.