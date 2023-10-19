(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Lafollette Henderson was doing what he loved and what he told his kids was “vacation.” On Oct. 15, Henderson was killed while driving a semi truck along I-25 north of Pueblo when a train derailed on a bridge above.

The 60-year-old truck driver was from Compton, California, and family confirmed with FOX21 News had just beaten cancer.

Loved ones sharing the nickname of Henderson was “Ace”

He was the man, that’s why they call him ‘Ace,'” formerly married and good friend, Katrina Jordan, said. “…number one, ain’t nothing better than him. He could sell ice cubes to an Eskimo. He was that guy, large in life and it seems that he’s large in death also. “

His family is now left in shock as they come to terms with the loss of a man they describe as larger than life.

“He was such a man of love, my daddy,” Henderson’s daughter, Chazmin Jordan, said. “This is a tragedy nobody prepares for this. We talk about the risk on the road for other drivers, but we don’t ever consider the damage that can be done to a rig.”

Jordan shared the challenge she now is facing of standing strong for her children while her heart is breaking.

“It just sucks because I don’t know how to play these cards,” Jordan said. “I’m trying to help the kids, but I don’t know how to help them because my heart is breaking. I spent a lot of years with that man, we’ve been together as a family unit for 32 years, so, I mean, I know no other way, but to try to help them, I have to help them.”

His son, Tyriece Henderson choked up when sharing his last memory of his father. Henderson would have no idea this would be a final farewell phone call.

“Whenever we’re about to get off the phone, whoever says ‘I love you more than that’ first hangs up, they win,” Henderson said. “The last day, the last time I talked to him was the day he died. He said, ‘Alright son, I’ll talk to you later, I’m about to make it to Colorado.’ I’m like ‘Alright dad, I love you.’ And he’s like, ‘I love you, too.’ I’m like, “I love you more than that,’ and then hung up. Then three minutes later, he called me back, ‘I love you more than that,’ and never answered the phone again. I’m never going to see my dad.”

Henderson leaves behind a long lineage with six children and more than a dozen grandchildren. While they are grieving now, they will forever have the spirit of “Ace” in their hearts.

“If it wasn’t for him and what he put in us, I think we would be falling apart,” Jordan said. “Although we grieve because we love him, we’re okay. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to band together and be tighter than ever.”

One of his daughters created a fundraiser to help support legal fees and funeral expenses. The family is asking for both donations and prayers during this time of tragedy.

“I think sending a lot of prayers would definitely, definitely be the biggest one,” Henderson said. “GoFundMe as well so we can bury my dad the right way and yeah, condolences to the rest of our family members. I think more people should probably send condolences to my granny.”