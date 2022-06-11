COLORADO SPRINGS — Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center (KBFLC) presents Family Fun Day to bring awareness to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

This event will take place at Memorial Park (Firefighter Memorial side) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to get information about specific services provided by KBFLC.

Activities will include live performances from local talents throughout the day, field day activities for kids, musical performances and circus acts. Guests can also enjoy several food trucks at the event.

Vendors will be present to highlight their products and for guests to support local businesses.

Various community organizations will be providing information and resources to help educate the community. Colorado Department of Health & Environment (CDPHE) will also be on site with a mobile vaccine bus.

Entry is free for the whole family to come and celebrate Family Fun Day.