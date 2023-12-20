(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Woodland Park hosted a morning full of joy, laughter, cookies, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 16.

In addition to hosting storytime, personal meetings with the Clauses, and playtime with other children, the families in attendance also got to learn about the additional resources the center provides to the Woodland Park community who may not be able to go to the Colorado Springs area to get essentials or gifts for their children this holiday season.

The Community Partnership Family Resource Center also received a generous $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor, allowing the center to provide more resources to more people during the season of giving.