Falling rocks lead to early closure at Rainbow Falls Historic Site

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A popular Colorado waterfall destination has closed sooner than expected this season due to rock hazards.

Tuesday, El Paso County Parks announced an early closure notice for Rainbow Falls Historic Site, citing unsafe conditions due to falling rocks.

The site is expected to reopen in April 2022. For a full schedule, click here.

The Rainbow Falls Historic Site is made of small waterfalls downstream and features five acres that include a parking area, trailhead, covered kiosk, picnic benches and tables, a 0.15 mile trail from the parking lot to the Falls, secondary trails along Fountain Creek, and viewing overlooks.