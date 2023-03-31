(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fallen traffic light damaged a vehicle and closed North Academy Boulevard early Friday, March 31, while the light is repaired.

On Friday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the area of North Academy Blvd and Jamboree Drive around 8:45 a.m. about a downed traffic signal.

When officers arrived they determined a traffic light was knocked down due to the high winds. A car was damaged due to the fallen traffic light.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

While north and southbound traffic on N Academy Blvd was shut down, drivers were diverted between Highway 83 and Briargate Boulevard.

CSPD said the roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made and are expected to be completed by 3 p.m.