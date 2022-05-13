COLORADO SPRINGS — The Monument Police Department is honoring fallen Officer Garrett Swasey and Deputy Micah L. Flick during Police Week.

In November 2015, the Colorado Springs Emergency Communication center received a call regarding an active shooter. Members from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Planned Parenthood located on Centennial Blvd. Officers encountered active gunfire and requested additional assistance from surrounding agencies.

Officer Garrett Swasey was an officer with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police Department who responded to the scene to assist and was killed.

Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick was shot an killed while conducting an auto theft investigation in the area of Galley Road and North Murray Blvd. The suspect struggled and opened fire, fatally wounding Deputy Flick while wounding two others. One victim was a CSPD police officer and the other, a bystander.

Deputy Flick had served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. He was killed on the 11th anniversary of starting with the department.