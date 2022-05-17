PUEBLO, Co. — A Fallen Officer Memorial Service will take place in honor of the brave men and women of Pueblo County who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol will be hosting the service at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk near Alan Hamel Ave.

In celebration of National Police Week, names of the fallen officers will be read by their respective organization.

Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix of Pueblo will be the keynote speaker.

To close the event, honor guard members will be rendering a volley salute.

Representatives from the Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Foundation will unveil plans for the future Fallen Officer Memorial Wall. The wall will be engraved with the names of fallen officers and be available for the community and visitors pay tribute to these individuals.