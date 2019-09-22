Fallen Firefighter Memorial held to honor 250 fallen firefighters in 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS — 250 firefighters that died this year were honored at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Memorial Park on Saturday.

An estimated 6,000 families, friends, and firefighters traveled to Colorado Springs from all across the nation and Canada for the ceremony.

“A very important day for us to recognize these men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Michael Frainier, Colorado Professional Firefighters President.

Families of the fallen were presented a memorial flag during the ceremony, with every name read out loud, followed by the chime of a bell.

“Overwhelming, yeah, it’s hard,” said Sharon Svec, the wife of fallen NYC firefighter Ronald Svec. “It helps in the healing process for everybody.”

The families were able to see the names of their loved ones etched on the Wall of Honor, which holds more than 8,000 names dating back to 1918.

The names of the fallen include those who died on the scene of a fire or died from illnesses related to the job, such as heart disease and cancer.