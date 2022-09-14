COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony returns to Colorado Springs with a weekend of events to honor the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year, the 469 firefighters who would have been recognized at the 2020 and 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremonies will be added to the wall in Memorial Park. The Colorado Springs Fire Department estimates as many as 10,000 people have plans to attend events scheduled Sept. 16 – 18.

The names to be added to the wall were submitted between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020.

Events include:

Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. – Downtown Procession, Trolley Block

Tejon Street from Cimarron Street to Moreno Avenue will be closed as Honor Guards, IAFF Pipe and Drum Bands and dozens of local fire engines hold the traditional procession honoring their fallen peers.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. – Memorial Service at Memorial Park



Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. – Downtown Procession, Restaurant Row

Tejon Street from Pikes Peak to Colorado avenues will be closed as Honor Guards, IAFF Pipe and Drum Bands and dozens of local fire engines hold the traditional procession honoring their fallen peers.

Click here to learn more about the International Association of Firefighters’ yearly memorial ceremony, and for information on how to register a firefighter.