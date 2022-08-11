COLORADO SPRINGS — Chaffee Fire and other emergency response agencies will be escorting the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday.

Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3. His wife was critically injured in the crash as well. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt when the crash occurred.

Chaffee County Fire protection posted that they “would like to give all friends and supporters of the Cordovas a chance to show their love” during the escort.

They added, “This communities support for the Fire District and the Cordova family has been amazing.”

The escorted convoy will be making its way to I-25 and Cimmaron around 11:45 a.m. They will be driving past Cascade & Green Mountain Falls at 12:00 p.m.