Fall traffic increases at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport continued to increase enplanements and seats throughout the fall travel season.

For the month of October 2021, 97,967 passengers were enplaned, representing a 22.6% increase from October 2019. Total passengers increased by 22.9% from 2019, with 194,192 passengers traveling through the terminal in October.

Increased capacity contributed to 126,117 seats in the market – a 34.2% increase from October of 2019. The increase is attributed to the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets beginning March of this year and other carriers’ growth, including using larger aircrafts.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, an increase in traffic is expected, so travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes before their flight departure. The federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to January 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.

COS has also launched its popular holiday parking promotion, offering $4.00 daily long-term parking from Nov. 22 until Nov. 29, 2021, and Dec. 20 until Jan. 3, 2022.

Travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time. Passengers are advised to use a manned booth when exiting outside of the promotional periods.

Nonstop routes:

American Airlines Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) Nonstop to Chicago (ORD) – seasonal service



Delta Air Lines Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)



Frontier Airlines Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – seasonal service; November 5 – April 26 Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)



Southwest Airlines Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX) Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL) Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW) Nonstop to Houston (Hobby – HOU) – seasonal service; select November through January dates Nonstop to San Antonio (SAT) – seasonal service; select November through January dates

