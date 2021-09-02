Fall risk screenings coming to Peyton

PEYTON, Colo – FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is offering free fall-risk screenings during September through their event called “Fight the Fall”, an effort to help the community understand fall risks.

Over one in every four seniors fall each year, often these situations causing hospitalization due to serious injuries.

“Falls do not have to be a fact of life as we age,” said Brian Werner, FYZICAL’s national director of balance and vestibular programs. “Most falls are preventable, but it’s important that people, especially seniors, understand their individual risks for falling and know what steps they can take to minimize their risk of falling.”

Fall-risk screenings include a health questionnaire, a test of the individual’s balance, flexibility, strength and endurance are evaluated. Chronic conditions and certain medications can also increase an individual’s risk of falling.

FYZICAL launched Fight the Fall to support the National Council on Aging, which declared Sept. 20-24 as Falls Prevention Awareness Week, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about preventable falls.

“A fall-risk screening is a great opportunity for a balance checkup of sorts, a way to learn your unique strengths and weaknesses,” said Dr. Chris Mulvey, PT, president for FYZICAL’s company clinics. “Our goal for Fight the Fall is to educate the community and provide personalized solutions to keep seniors safe, healthy and loving life.”

