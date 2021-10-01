Fall into the Season with “Autumn Reflections” at Steel City Art Works

PUEBLO, Colo —Steel City Art Works will host a special showing of its Autumn Reflection gallery by Alpha Mu Delta.

The showing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 216 S. Union Ave., Pueblo.

Featured gallery artists this month include:

Fran Cosyleon, with her colorful pastel paintings, which focus on realism.

“Picnic Guest” by

Fran Cosyleon

Nathan Grisham, a self-taught ceramic artist, who primarily creates wheel thrown and functional pieces.

Ceramic Pitcher by Nathan Grisham

Sheri Lamkin-Kerr, who creates jewelry with sterling silver, red brass, copper and semi-precious gemstones.

Jewelry by Sheri Lamkin-Kerr

Diana LaMorris, who creates bright, happy, and with as much color as possible paintings in acrylic, with a great love for horses, ravens and landscapes.

“Happy Bouquet” by Diana LaMorris

Debra McCormack, a former physician who sculpts figures from polymer clay, and will be showcasing a warlock, ghost, witch and more for Halloween. She is also available to make creatures from customers’ imaginations.

“Come Fly with Me” by Debra McCormack

Special guest show is Alpha Mu Delta artists. Alpha Mu Delta was formed by a group of women in 1925 with the mission of promoting the arts in Pueblo, such as art, music, drama, writing, weaving and clay craft. Since then, they have raised funds through yard and holiday sales, and by selling tickets for their group projects.

Monies raised are donated to encourage local and emerging talent. In addition, some members participate locally in other organizations, displaying and selling their art at local shops and on websites.

This show will end Oct. 3 at which point “Back Room Art Sale” will begin in the Gallery’s back room, where customers will be treated to discounted prices of artists’ current and older works.

Steel City Art Works Gallery is an artist community that has been in Pueblo for 14 years. Known as “A Community of Creators,” the Gallery boasts nearly 40 local artists offering a diverse selection of art forms.

Each month, the Gallery hosts featured artists as well as themed shows.

For more information about the artists and upcoming events, call 719-542-6838, email steelcityartworks@gmail.com, visit the website for videos at steelcityartworks.org, follow on Facebook and Instagram to see new art posted daily, or receive a virtual tour on google maps.

The Gallery is open free to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.