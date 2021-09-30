Fall in love with your plants: Phelan Gardens gives fall planting advice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It may be cooler outside but Fall is not the time to stop planting!

Phelan Gardens is a year-round, family-owned greenhouse, nursery and garden center that carries plants, supplies and décor. Recently, FOX21 stopped by to learn what planting tips you need to know to make sure your garden stays ready for Spring.

For the perfect planting tips, watch the video above!

Phelan Gardens located at 4955 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

To contact Phelan Gardens, visit phelangardens.com or call (719) 574-8058.