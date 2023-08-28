Fountain, Colo. – It’s time once again for the annual Fall Festival in Fountain which is returning for its 53rd year.

It’s taking place on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th at Metcalfe Park in the heart of Fountain. The fun kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. down Main street and the festival follows, featuring food trucks, vendors, Blues music and a chili cookoff. This year’s theme is Blues & BBQ.

Heather McDaniels, Vice President of the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Tyeisha Holland, Boardmember and committee chair for the festival shared more details about what attendees can expect.