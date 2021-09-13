Falcon Stadium to receive $180 million face-lift

AIR FORCE ACADEMY – The proposed renovations are finally coming to Falcon Stadium, totaling $180 million, the first phase of which will cost $70 million.

This announcement comes as part of the Air Force Academy Foundation and Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation’s “Defining Our Future” campaign which launched on Friday, Sept. 10.

Nate Pine, Air Force Academy director of athletics, said, “There is a lot of competition out there for entertainment dollars, and there is a lot of expectation in our fan base in what they’re seeing in other venues, so we need to make sure we continue to be relevant from an experiential standpoint every bit as much as we want to be competitive and win games on the field.”

Thirty million dollars of the total budget will come from the Air Force Academy Foundation as part of their philanthropic efforts with the rest of the budget financed from the Athletic Corporation revenue.

Troy Calhoun, Air Force Academy football coach and 1989 graduate, said, “Businesswise, it’s a breakthrough for the institution that has to happen to be modern. I think there is as much yearning and as much momentum as there has ever been in the history of the Air Force Academy, not only to make some philanthropic contributions but to help the institution.”

The plans include renovations to most of the east side of the stadium, a new stadium entrance, updated event space, relocation of the cadet section and plaza as well as improved concessions, seating, restrooms and merchandise area.

