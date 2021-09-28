Falcon High School football team to resume playing Friday Oct. 1

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After a three-month investigation, detectives with theFremont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Waterhole in Canon City on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Detectives seized three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of raw cultivated marijuana, 29 firearms, over $6,000 in cash, and four stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, detectives arrested 42-year-old Jason R. Bumgarner in connection withthe search warrant.

Bumgarner has been charged with the following: