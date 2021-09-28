Falcon High School football team to resume playing Friday Oct. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Academy District 49 has announced today that Falcon Football team will resume playing again, starting this Friday, Oct. 1.
This announcement comes after the team was suspended on account of reports of hazing and harassment.
Defensive coordinator Josh Flores will be acting as the team’s interim coach.
At this time, District 49 says that it cannot comment on any possible player discipline until further notice. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident, although Academy District 49 said that it has concluded its investigation.
The team’s former head coach is no longer acting with the program.