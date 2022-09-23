COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is asking the community to plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays before heading to the Falcon football game on Friday, Sept. 23.

USAFA advised attendees to enter through the south gate at Academy Boulevard, as the north gate is open but with delays due to ongoing construction.

Air Force Athletics requires a clear bag policy that limits bags brought into sporting events. The policy helps provide a safe environment for the public and significantly expedites fan entry into all athletics venues, according to USAFA.