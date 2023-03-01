(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating a fake caller who reported being armed and entering a high school early Wednesday morning on March 1.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the Alamosa High School on reports of an individual claiming to have a rifle and walking into the school.

The Alamosa School District placed all schools on lockdown until police arrival. Investigations later determined the report was a “fictitious call.”

Schools are no longer on lockdown and there is no credible threat, said APD. Officers are actively investigating the origin of the phone call and will be working closely with federal and state agencies to investigate.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community at this time.