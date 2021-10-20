Façade improvements, road repairs, new jobs: Woodland Park releases proposed 2022 Annual City Budget

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The “City Above the Clouds” has released its proposed 2022 Annual City Budget.

The proposed budget has an estimated General Fund revenue of $13,838,494, an increase of $2,161,166 over 2021’s adopted budget.

Included in this year’s proposed budget are six expenditures:

Woodland Aquatic Center debt service pre-payment

Cost of living adjustments and health insurance costs

Compensation market study and pool of funds for targeted pay adjustments

New positions to address increasing activity and wear-and-tear in the City

Restoration of tools and supplies for Public Works crews

Tree inspection and replacement program

In addition to the six expenditures, there are six capital projects listed in the budget:

City Hall façade and staircase improvement s. A total of $125,000 will be allocated to repair and improve the exterior of Woodland Park City Hall including the staircase on the building’s west side.

A total of $20,000 will be used to make security enhancements to the Police headquarters building. The cost will be partially offset by a $7,500 private donation to the Police Department in 2021.

The design work associated with new roads for the Woodland Park cemetery were not completed in 2021 as planned. Funds for the project ($30,000) will be re-appropriated in 2022.

Part of a grant match ($50,000) to fund a corridor study for a potential reliever route for US Highway 24 will be set aside in 2022. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has committed to fund 80 percent of the study but requires a match to initiate the study. Funds from CDOT will not be available until 2023.

A total of $224,000 will be used to replace four patrol vehicles in the Police Department. An additional $145,000 will be used to replace one heavy duty truck and three light duty pickups in Public Works.

The above items are just a glimpse of what is included in the proposed budget. For more information about other projects, click here.

Several meetings will be held before the proposed budget is adopted. During those meetings, members of the public are encouraged to attend (either in-person or via Zoom) and provide input.

The city council is expected to make a final decision regarding the proposed budget on Dec. 2.