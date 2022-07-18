COLORADO SPRINGS — The Express Lane on I-25 will be closed for a week while crew install a concrete apron that will aide water drainage.

The closure began on Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The closure will impact the Express Lane from Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock to the former southbound I-25 rest area near Larkspur.

The Express Lane will be closed and motorists may not enter the lane via the skip or double white lines as crews will be actively working in the median and Express Lane. There is no detour for this work.

Motorists should stay the course of I-25 and follow posted speeds and signage. Plan for increased time to get to your destination – two lanes of southbound I-25 will be open during peak travel times.