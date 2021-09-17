EXPLAINER: What are ‘Crisis Standards of Care?’

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho’s public health officials say crisis standards of care are “imminent” for the state’s most populated region as hospitals in the Boise area continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients. Hospitals in the northern half of the state were given permission to begin rationing care last week. (AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As the spread of the delta variant continues unabated in much of the U.S., public health leaders have approved health care rationing in Idaho and parts of Alaska and Montana.

Several more states are veering dangerously close to reaching “crisis standards of care” with less than 10% of intensive care unit beds available.

The move to ration healthcare comes amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Crisis Standards of care allow health care providers to give scarce resources, like ventilators, to the patients most likely to survive.

But determining who gets what is no easy feat.