Experts say now is the best time to get your flu shot

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are officially in flu season, and the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older receive the flu vaccine.

“By getting a flu vaccine, you’re not only protecting yourself, but you’re protecting your family members and your community,” said Kristi Durbin, Immunization Program Manager for El Paso County Public Health.

Flu cases have already been reported in El Paso County, according to El Paso County Public Health.

The CDC says your body needs 10 to 14 days to build protection against the flu.

“You can’t get the flu from the flu shot, that’s a myth,” Durbin said.

The flu vaccine will give you six months of protection.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated between the end of September and before the end of October.

“Say the flu vaccine isn’t a fantastic match to the virus that’s circulating, the vaccine can still give you protection. Maybe you won’t be hospitalized, maybe you won’t have the severe complications associated with the flu like pneumonia or inflammation of your heart, bronchitis, it’s going to be really severe,” Durbin said.

Most insurance companies will fully cover the flu vaccine.

El Paso County Public Health has a walk-in clinic every Tuesday from 8 a. m. to 2 p. m..

Click here for more details.