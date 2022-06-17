COLORADO SPRINGS – This weekend, for two nights only, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is hosting “Endangered,” a live music and multi-sensory installation performance, steeped in 21st century psychedelic soul.

Tomás Doncker & The True Groove All-Stars Friday performance is already sold out, but tickets for Saturday night can be purchased here.

Listen to artist and producer, Tomás Doncker, and Michael Cristiano, Director of Visual Arts & Museum at the Colorado Springs Find Arts Center at Colorado College explain why this installation means so much to them in the video player above.