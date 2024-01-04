(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Holidays have come and gone, but the first Friday Happenings in downtown Colorado Springs will arrive Friday, Jan. 5!

The Universal Education Foundation will host The Look Up Gallery at the Sanctuary from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 301 East Platte Avenue. The gallery will feature a new exhibit by Sarah Wright, complimentary beverages, and music by Rocky Ross.

The True North Art Gallery will be open late with exhibits by over 20 local artists, and Gallery 113 will be celebrating its birthday with displays by 17 local artists, cake, and wine.

You can also visit new local businesses including Bar Thirty 3 a new luxury bar addition to downtown. Or you can dine at Eleven18 a Mexican fusion restaurant in the former folklore space at 26 South Wasatch Avenue. These events are just a snapshot of all there is to experience in Downtown Colorado Springs.