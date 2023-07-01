Experience a day in the life of a Manitou Springs Police Officer

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is inviting the public to sign up for its Ride Along Program and get a firsthand experience of law enforcement operations.

Courtesy of Manitou Springs Police Department

As long as you are at least 16 years old, you can register to experience a day in the life of a police officer, according to MSPD. However, if you are under 18 you will need a parent or legal guardian to sign the Application and Parental Consent Release.

You are also asked to fill out the Ride Along Program Form at least two weeks in advance. You can find the form in the link above.

“Once your request is approved, our friendly Records Technician will contact you to schedule your exciting Ride Along,” said MSPD