COLORADO SPRINGS – Drivers can expect some traffic impacts on I-25 this week. The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction is working on I-25 between South Academy and Santa Fe Avenue.

Current work includes widening the Clover and Dry Wash Bridges, constructing the substructure for the I-25 bridges over South Academy and hauling dirt, and building up the barrier for the I-25 roadway.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

There will be alternating left and right lane closures on northbound and southbound I-25 Sunday and Monday night. It is so crews can install warning signs, move cranes from Dry Wash Bridge to South Academy Boulevard and perform maintenance work on the I-25 roadway. There will also be a right lane closure on northbound I-25 on Wednesday and Thursday nights to remove striping. Commuters will encounter these closures between MP 127 and 135.

There will also be right shoulder closures on northbound I-25, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during daytime hours.

On the bridges over South Academy, crews will be driving piles on the north abutment and drilling caissons in the median of South Academy, and beginning work on the permanent retaining wall for the structure. Commuters will also see increased construction at Dry Wash, and Clover Ditch bridges as crews begin forming and pouring concrete for the new footers and piers.

CDOT asks, with the variable nature of the lane closures on I-25, please eliminate your distractions and drive the posted speed limit, so you and your passengers arrive safely to your destination.