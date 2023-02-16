(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In late January, numerous human traffickers were arrested in the Philippines and several women were freed from modern-day slavery thanks to intelligence provided by The Exodus Road.

The Exodus Road shared that multiple survivors were rescued from sexual exploitation in a massage parlor. The non-government organization (NGO) helped law enforcement around the world arrest over 1,000 human traffickers, reaching that number by the end of 2022. Exodus Road also helped liberate over 2,000 survivors of human trafficking.

Through cooperation with Indian law enforcement, The Exodus Road helped rescue seven Bangladeshi women and arrest six traffickers. Some of these survivors were being physically abused in addition to being trafficked. The NGO points out that more arrests would have taken place if the traffickers hadn’t been tipped off.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports, each trafficker represents approximately seven victims of human trafficking. The Exodus Road uses that estimate to show that the arrest of 1,000 traffickers is the approximate equivalent of taking 7,000 survivors out of those exploitative environments.

Andrew Hoskins, Vice President of International Programs for The Exodus Road said, “Breaking the cycle of modern-day slavery by liberating survivors and arresting their traffickers is oftentimes long, complicated work that requires grit in the face of adversity. To reach 2,000 survivors rescued and 1,000 traffickers arrested is an incredible feat in the global movement to end modern-day slavery.”

The Exodus Road’s mission is to “disrupt the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom.”

The International Labour Organization (ILO), an agency of the U.N., said, “49.6 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021, of which 27.6 million were in forced labour and 22 million in forced marriage.”

The organization also highlighted that of those, 6.3 million people were being forced into sexual exploitation. UNODC’s report said that of those trafficking cases reported, “for every 10 victims detected globally, about five were adult women and two were girls.” Almost one-third of those victims were children, boys and girls.