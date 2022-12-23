(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Since opening its doors in 2019 Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs has been celebrating the holiday season with patients and families who may not be able to go home for the holidays.

With help from the Colorado Springs community, Children’s Hospital has been able to spread holiday cheer for the third consecutive year.

On Friday, Dec. 16 patients and employees were treated to a parade of nearly 50 vehicles that drove in front of the hospital. Participants were decked out in festive holiday style, played holiday music, sounded their sirens, and had posters with words of encouragement for patients watching from windows and the sidewalks surrounding the hospital.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Earlier in the month, a parade of nearly 30 motorcycles also drove around the hospital to wave at patients watching from the windows, and Santa dropped off much-needed gifts for patients staying at the hospital during the holiday.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Throughout the month Santa has been visiting patients both virtual and in-person and went live from the Seacrest Studio at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, reading to children via the hospital’s closed-circuit TV network.

Along with Santa, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara were in-studio at the Seacrest Studio to sing holiday carols.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

Courtesy: West2East Empire

Courtesy: West2East Empire

Courtesy: West2East Empire

Courtesy: West2East Empire

Courtesy: West2East Empire

Courtesy: West2East Empire

“Each event, visit, and token of holiday cheer goes so far to bring a smile to our patients and team members alike,” said Shawna Grissom, director of Family Services at Children’s Colorado. “We know no one wants to spend the holidays at a hospital or having to work long hours. So, having our community bring the holidays to our patients and team members is truly what the spirit of this season is all about, and we could not be more grateful.”

Children’s Hospital is in need of toy donations to help spread holiday cheer to children staying at the hospital during the holidays. You can request a current wish list for Southern Colorado by emailing cosdonations@childrenscolorado.org or calling 719-305-7042. If you prefer to deliver your gifts in person, please call the Association of Volunteers office prior to your arrival so a volunteer can meet you at the main entrance. Receiving gifts in the mail or at the main entrance allows us to provide a protective environment for patients, donors, and team members.

To help find the right items to donate, please keep in mind: