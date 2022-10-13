(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A panel discussion featuring defense company CEOs and founders begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. The event is no longer open to the public as those participating previously registered to attend.
The Defense Development Roundup is organized by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (Chamber & EDC) with the goal to bring together Colorado Springs-based, defense-focused cyber, space, and aerospace companies.
There will be two panels of defense company senior leaders speaking about the resources that helped to make their businesses a success and also region-specific business considerations the firms have faced.
Perspectives will focus on talent acquisition, community building and interactions, local/federal/military government relationships, partnership with the Chamber & EDC, and other forms of community support.
The panel includes:
- Seth Harvey, CEO & President of Bluestaq LLC.
- Kathy Boe, Founder of Boecore, Inc.
- Jennifer Halford, CEO, and President of Caliola Engineering.
- Dawn Conley, Director of Marketing at Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation.
- Emma Przybyslawski, CEO & Founder of Dare Venture Group.
- Mark Stafford, President & CEO of Delta Solutions and Strategies.
- Greg Sharp, Division Vice President and General Manager at Jacobs Missile Defense Group.
- Frank Backes, Senior Vice President of SATCOM Products & Federal Satellite Solutions at Kratos Defense.
- Shawn Murray, President & CEO of Murray Security Services.
- Dennis Roark, President of Terra Ferma.
The Chamber & EDC is hoping this first event will continue conversations year-round within the defense community.