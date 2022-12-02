(LA JUNTA, Colo.) — Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is offering beautiful candlelight tours for the holidays Dec. 2 and 3.

During the tours, guests will experience the fort beautifully lit with luminarias and firelight as living history staff dressed in period clothing depict life at the fort in the winter of 1847. The event includes bonfires, music, and hot cider.

This is a unique opportunity to explore the lives of the people who once lived and worked at the trading fort on the Santa Fe Trail in the 1840s during the Fur Trade and the Mexican American War.

Courtesy: Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site

Tickets can be purchased at recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Tickets will not be sold at the fort on the nights of the event and must be bought in advance. The cost is $10 per person for all participants, regardless of age.

On the night of the event you’re attending, registered guests should arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation time, organizers said. Participants arriving late for their scheduled tour time will miss their tour.

Participants must be able to walk the quarter mile paved, level trail to the fort and back, and they must be able to stand and walk the entire time of the 90-minute tour. No shuttle services are available.