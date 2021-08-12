Evans Army Community Hospital to host baby expo Aug. 14

FORT CARSON, Colo.– The Fort Carson Baby Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Army Community Hospital.

All individuals with Department of Defense IDs are welcome to the event featuring giveaways, guest speakers, EACH representatives, registration opportunities for Women, Infants and Children and Fort Carson Child, Youth and School Services, infant CPR demonstrations, information about mother and baby care, vendors and more.

Fort Carson Army Community Service will host a Daddy Preparation Camp as part of the event as well.

Masks are required to all visitors and staff of the event. Parking will be available on the west side of the hospital, building 7500.

To pre-register for the weekend event, visit this website and for updates, visit the EACH Facebook page.