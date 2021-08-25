Evans Army Community Hospital now offering third COVID-19 vaccine booster

Fort Carson announced a total of eight positive coronavirus cases as of March 27.

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The Evans Army Community Hospital now offers the third Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised TRICARE beneficiaries and civilian personnel.

To receive an additional dose, please visit room 1400 in the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) on the east side of the hospital each Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Please bring your DOD ID card.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals who are immunocompromised due receive another dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Beneficiaries include the following criteria:

• Active cancer treatment for solid tumors or blood cancers

• An organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• A stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

If you have any questions or believe that you meet the criteria for being immunocompromised yet are not on the list, contact your doctor or call the COVID-19 Patient Advice Line at (719) 524-2684.