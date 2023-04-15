(BEULAH, Colo.) — Evacuations were ordered for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line for a fire that is 0% contained and Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) tells FOX21 is growing.

PFD tweeted around 1:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 that it was assisting Beulah on a mutual aid request for a fire that was currently at 50 acres and 0% containment. At 1:33 p.m. evacuations were ordered for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line.

Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) said 20 homes are in the evacuation zone. Those living in the area can report to the evacuation center at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

PFD said a fire suppression helicopter and 2 single-engine air tankers have been ordered to assist in fighting the fire. Other fire agencies assisting include Beulah, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, Pueblo City, West Park, Red Creek Springs, Division of Fire Safety and Control, Pueblo County Sheriff, Pueblo Emergency Services Bureau, and additional air resources ordered.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.