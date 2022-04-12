BEULAH, Colo. — The Beulah Fire Protect and Ambulance District is responding to a structure/grass fire that started in the 8700 block of Pine Drive early Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the 2-3 acre fire is said to be contained, but crews continue to work there.

Pueblo Fire, AMR, and West Park Fire are also on scene.

FOX21 News has learned two unoccupied structures have been lost. No injuries have been reported.

An evacuation order is in place for homes within a half mile to the east of the fire. An evacuation shelter has opened at Grand View Church, Red Cross workers will be there to help.

Pine Drive is closed from Central to Curtis Lane.

School in Beulah has been cancelled for Tuesday.

Beulah Fire is asking everyone to avoid the area to allow responders to work.

This article will be updated.