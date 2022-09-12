FLORISSANT, Colo. — An evacuation order for a wildland fire near Florissant, has been lifted after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) sent a notification to homes in the area, at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

TCSO had sent an evacuation order due to the wildland fire near Irwin Drive, which is south of Florissant and northwest of Cripple Creek.

According to TSCO, the closest major intersection was Irwin Drive and Merrywood Lane. Around 1 p.m. TSCO lifted the evacuation order and said those living in the area were allowed to return back home.