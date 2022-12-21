(COLORADO) — At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Public Information Officer tweeted out an evacuation order for the Rainbow Valley Subdivision south of Divide, Colorado.

The tweet said everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately, due to a wildland fire near 360 Beaver Pond, in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision.

About 20 minutes later TCSO tweeted that the evacuation order had been lifted.

TCSO said crews responded to the fire quickly, the fire was almost out at the time and was about an acre and a half.