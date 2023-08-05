(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An EV Expo and Guest Drive event electrified the community with a variety of vehicles Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Ready EV Electric Car Expo and Guest Drive featured several electric vehicles from local partners and Drive Clean Colorado, including a Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf. Guests also had the chance to see an electric school bus, hybrid Black Hills Energy bucket truck and e-bike.

“Black Hills Energy is thrilled to present an EV expo to those in Southern Colorado where EV dealerships and resources aren’t as plentiful as elsewhere in the state,” read a press release.

Black Hills Energy and Pueblo Community College commemorated their EV partnership with the presentation of Black Hills Energy’s 100th charger rebate. The ceremony featured remarks from Pueblo Mayor, Nick Gradisar, Pueblo Community College President, Dr. Patricia Erjavec, Black Hills Energy’s, Floyd Wolf.

Ready EV is a cash rebate program for Black Hills Energy electric customers, which covers the costs for electric vehicle charging equipment and installation, according to a press release. The program also offers income-qualified customers a rebate to help with the purchase of an EV making EV ownership more accessible for all.