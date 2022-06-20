EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the community about a new phone scam involving fake requests for donations.

EPSO tweeted about the scam, in which someone is calling people claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for donations for Police Week. The scammer is asking for credit card and other personal information.

EPSO said they will never ask for money or personal information over the phone. Anyone who receives one of these calls should immediately hang up and call the local law enforcement agency where they live.

The non-emergency line for the Colorado Springs Police Department is 719-444-7000, and this is also the number to call for financial crimes.