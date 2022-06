MONUMENT, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. warning residents of a bear in the Monument area.

The alert warned that a bear had been reported in the Jackson Creek subdivision area. Residents are warned not to approach or attempt to feed the bear.

The Monument Police Department recommends residents secure their doors and keep small children and pets indoors. Law enforcement asks that you do not call 911 to report the bear unless it is being aggressive.