EPSO: Suspect arrested for assault after punching woman

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for assault charges following a fight Thursday evening on Feb. 9, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

42-year-old Joseph Montoya was arrested for the following charges:

2nd Degree Assault on the man

3rd Degree assault on a woman

3rd Degree assault for spitting on officers

Shortly before 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on reports of a fight. A reporting party told PPD there were two men fighting inside one of the apartments.

Arriving officers saw Montoya who was pointed out as the suspect by a witness while walking out of the apartment. Officers said Montoya immediately became uncooperative upon contact.

Inside the home was a man covered in blood and unconscious on the floor, according to PPD. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told officers the victim invited Montoya to his residence where the two met earlier in the day. Later that evening, a witness had gone to the victim’s home. When they arrived, they saw the victim bleeding with obvious injuries to his face. The victim explained they got into a fight over money that was exchanged between him and Montoya.

During this time, Montoya was asleep on the couch. When asked to leave by the witness, Montoya punched her in the face two times, according to PPD. She then went outside to call 911.

Officers placed Montoya under arrest. He was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.