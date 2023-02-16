(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a second child died of their injuries in a shooting that injured three others in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple other gunshot victims were found on the scene and taken to the hospital.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

“To our neighbors whom we serve who live in the Falcon area, we want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident,” stated EPSO.

According to EPSO, the shooting was an isolated incident and the “involved persons were known to each other.”

Investigations Division personnel continue to investigate. Members of the community who may have information regarding this shooting are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.