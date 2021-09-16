EPSO reminds drivers about Texas Brotherhood Bike Ride and traffic impacts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reminding drivers that traffic will be impacted as the Texas Brotherhood Bike Ride travels through the area.

On Friday Sept. 17, the Texas Brotherhood Ride will start in Ellicott and travel to Memorial Park.

The bicyclists will depart from Ellicott at 7 a.m. The group will travel westbound on Highway 94. Organizers expect the group to arrive in the areas of Highway 24 and Platte (between Union and Powers Boulevard) sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

The speeds of the bicycles are expected to be 10 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office said there will be a delay in traffic movement during the group’s ride. Drivers are encouraged to utilize alternate routes during this timeframe to avoid getting stuck in slow-moving traffic.

The EPSO Traffic Unit will be providing an escort for the ride.