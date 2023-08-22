(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) released the results of a traffic enforcement surge that happened on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19 in El Paso County.

EPSO said the focus of the enforcement operation was speeding and distracted driving on specific roadways in northeastern El Paso County.

According to EPSO, deputies conducted 102 traffic stops that resulted in 102 citations with some stops having multiple violations.

Some of those citations were:

90 speeding tickets

Three seat-belt violations

One reckless driving

One driving while license was denied, suspended, or revoked

Additionally, several warnings were given for minor equipment violations

Reckless driving is not something we will tolerate in El Paso County. When a driver chooses to speed, drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or drive while distracted, they put their life and the innocent lives of others at risk.My job as Sheriff is to protect citizens’ rights on our roadways, which includes enforcing traffic laws in our county to ensure the safety of those traveling. I am extremely proud of the work our Traffic Enforcement Unit does daily to keep community members safe on the roads. Unfortunately, El Paso County has held the title of most traffic-related deaths in Colorado for far too long. It’s time for this horrible statistic to change and these concerted traffic surge efforts, help us to save lives in our community. Sheriff Joseph Roybal

During the surge enforcement days, EPSO also supported the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in an impaired-driving operation in the Pikes Peak region. This operation resulted in 36 traffic contacts, two DUI arrests, one DUID arrest, and 12 additional traffic citations, including a driver going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.