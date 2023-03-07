(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal is releasing all reports and body-worn camera videos relating to the case of Courtney and Nicole Mallery, the black ranchers from Yoder who were arrested in February on charges of stalking, theft, and tampering with water or utility.

According to a tweet sent by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Sheriff Roybal is releasing the reports and videos in an effort to be transparent with their interactions with neighbors in the Yoder area. EPSO also aims to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery.

EPSO said some private and victim information has been redacted, in accordance with statutes, but all recordings are complete. EPSO said they are providing 96 videos containing approximately 38 hours of footages, as well as relevant case reports.

Click here to view body worn camera footage and read case reports in connection to Courtney and Nicole Mallery. EPSO said they are still working on uploading videos, and additional videos will be added as they become available.

EPSO warns that some images and audio contained within the reports and videos may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.