(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a fatal shooting on Saturday night, Aug. 19.

EPSO said on Saturday at around 10:18 p.m. a caller to EPSO said there had been a shooting in the 4000 block of Ford Drive in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO and the Black Forest Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man unresponsive when they arrived. Life-saving efforts were attempted but the man died from his injuries.

According to deputies, an individual on the scene was arrested for unrelated domestic violence charges. EPSO said all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation according to deputies, and more information will be released once it is available.