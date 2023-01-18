(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Sheriff Joe Roybal has announced that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Certified Deputy Sheriff.

“The EPSO continues to be a leader in providing superior law enforcement services to our community. We are an innovative agency striving to better the community and find creative ways to manage increasing crime rates and jail populations,” said EPSO

Candidates interested in testing for Deputy Recruit – Certified position may submit their application on the Government Jobs website.

“If you are committed to quality service with an emphasis on integrity, professionalism, and community spirit, we look forward to you joining our family,” said EPSO.