(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, after a 911 call was placed regarding an alleged domestic disturbance which led to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. The man and a woman, who placed the 911 call, were also on the scene and presented themselves to deputies. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded to the scene and began to investigate the homicide.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time, pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

According to EPSO, there is no known threat to the community and this remains an active investigation.

If anyone has any information to provide pertaining to this case, please contact the EPSO Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.